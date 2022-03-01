Suzuki Swift Vs. Changan Alsvin Vs. Proton Saga

Suzuki Swift has finally arrived in Pakistan, after a long wait. For a long time, the subcompact family hatchback has been one of the most popular vehicles in Pakistan.

However, the recent introduction of less expensive subcompact cars such as the Proton Saga and Changan Alsvin raises an important question. Will the new Swift, with a price tag of nearly Rs. 3 million, be as popular in Pakistan as its predecessor?

This article will compare all three vehicles and provide an answer to the following question:

Exterior Styling

Proton Saga

In 2016, the fourth generation, or Mk-4 Proton Saga, made its global debut. Its design and styling are beginning to show their age.

However, some cosmetic elements, such as aggressive headlight design, sharp LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), alloy rims, a modern front bumper, a unique front grille, and mirror-mounted turn signals, make the car appear a little flashy.

Other exterior design elements include decorative vents and a diffuser at the back, sharp taillights, and a decklid spoiler. The Proton Saga, on the other hand, has a fairly unremarkable design.

Changan Alsvin

Although not particularly attractive, the Changan Alsvin is one of Pakistan’s better-looking subcompact cars.

It has a stylish front fascia with a large front grille, sharp headlights, LED DRLs, and an overall smooth front-end. With a few sharp lines, an average-looking set of alloy wheels, and body-colored door handles for a clean look, the side profile resembles other subcompact sedans.

The Alsvin’s back end has an unusual design. The taillights, bumper, and reflectors appear uninteresting, and the tail height and width appear slightly disproportionate. Alsvin’s physical appearance is slightly above average.

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift takes styling cues from European hot hatchbacks. The revised headlight design with projector lamps and LED DRLs, combined with a large front grille and a sporty front bumper, gives the vehicle a sporty appearance.

The prominent wheel arches, a swollen rear fender, and a high beltline give the side profile a stout and muscular appearance. Other distinguishing features include blackened A-pillars, a set of sleek alloy wheels, and the unusual rear-door handles mounted next to the C-pillars.

The back end is stout and hunkered down, much like a Mini Cooper. The stocky taillight design, combined with a bulging tailgate, a rearward raked roofline, and a smooth, yet stylish rear bumper, creates an eye-catching appearance. Swift’s new design gives it a distinct personality.

Interior

Proton Saga

On the inside, Saga feels old and cheap. Although it has some safety and technological equipment, the interior is almost entirely made of scratchy plastics. Saga falls short in this category because there are several sedans with better-looking interiors.

Despite its small size, it has enough cabin space for a family of five or four fully grown adults. The low beltline opens up the cabin and provides excellent outside visibility.

Changan Alsvin

In terms of aesthetics, Alsvin outperforms both competitors. Although it is not a significant upgrade in terms of quality, it has a modern cockpit and a cheerful interior that complements the black dashboard and door panels.

It comes with a sporty-looking, flat-bottomed steering wheel with control switches, a 7-inch touch-sensitive infotainment screen, dual airbags, leather seats, and a slew of other features.

Alsvin has enough space to comfortably seat a family of five. People over six feet tall, like its competitors, may struggle in the backseat during long journeys.

Suzuki Swift

The interior of the new Swift is not noticeably better than that of the previous model. Its interior, like that of its competitors, is littered with scratchy plastics.

The dark fabric and panels also contribute to the interior’s dullness. A redesigned gauge cluster, steering wheel, and centre control stack are among the positive features.

Swift is a small family car that seats four to five people. The rear seats can comfortably seat three children or two adults. In terms of quality and aesthetics, Swift’s interior leaves a lot to be desired.

Dimensions and Weight

The measurements of all three vehicles are as follows:

Measurements Changan Alsvin Proton Saga Suzuki Swift Wheel Base 2,610 mm 2,465 mm 2,450 mm Overall Width 1,745 mm 1,689 mm 1,695 mm Overall Length 4,390 mm 4,331 mm 3,840 mm Overall Height 1,491 mm 1,468 mm 1,500 mm Kerb Weight (Top Trim Level) 1,065 kg 1,240 kg 1,000 kg Trunk Capacity 390 Ltr 420 Ltr 265 Ltr

Performance

Proton Saga

Saga is available in three trim levels: Standard Manual, Standard Auto, and Ace Auto. The 1.3-liter, naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine in all variants produces 94 horsepower (hp) and 120 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The car has a McPherson strut suspension in the front and a torsion bar coil-spring suspension in the back, which provides a soft and smooth ride. It also has four-wheel disc brakes with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) technology.

The claimed fuel economy of the Proton Saga is 12-16 km/liter. Owners, however, have stated on popular platforms that it only manages 13 km/liter.

Changan Alsvin

Alsvin comes with two powertrain options. The base trim has a naturally aspirated 1.37-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 95 horsepower and 135 Newton-meters of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Both the mid and top trim levels have a naturally aspirated 1.5 litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 105 hp and 145 Nm of torque and mated to a 5-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Alsvin’s suspension consists of McPherson struts in the front and a torsion bar coil-spring setup in the back. It also has four-wheel disc brakes with ABS technology.

According to owner reviews on various forums, Alsvin’s 1.5-liter engine provides a much better fuel economy of over 13 km/liter. The 1.37-liter engine is even more fuel efficient.

Suzuki Swift

The new Swift is available with a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine producing 90 hp and 120 Nm of torque and mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT/five-speed automatic transmission.

It has a McPherson strut suspension up front and a Torsion Bar Coil-Spring suspension in the back, just like its competitors. It also has four-wheel disc brakes with ABS technology.

The 1.2 litre Swift has a fuel economy of up to 20 km/liter according to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), but these figures may vary on Pakistani roads.

Features

The following comparison is only between the top variants to determine the full range of features. Here’s how they compare.

Specs and Features Proton Saga ACE Changan Alsvin Lumiere Suzuki Swift GLX Safety Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes Fog Lights No No Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes No Yes Traction + Vehicle Stability Control Yes No Yes Cruise Control No Yes Yes Airbags 2 2 6 Convenience Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes Advanced Gauge Cluster with a Digital Screen Yes Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Automatic Climate Control No Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Sunroof No Yes No Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Price and Verdict

Suzuki Swift appears to be of strong value on the surface. However, with a huge price tag, it faces tough competition, especially from Proton Saga and Changan Alsvin. The prices of all three vehicles are as follows:

Proton Saga

1.3 Standard Manual: Rs. 1,975,000

1.3 Standard Auto: Rs. 2,125,000

1.3 Ace Auto: Rs. 2,225,000

Changan Alsvin

1.37 Comfort M/T: Rs. 2,199,000

1.5 Comfort DCT: Rs. 2,449,000

1.5 Lumiere DCT: Rs. 2,650,000

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift GL — Rs. 2,499,000

Suzuki Swift GL CVT — Rs. 2,699,000

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT — Rs. 2,899,000

All three cars are quite evenly matched in terms of performance and features. Swift takes several points over its rivals in terms of styling, but in terms of overall value for money, it falls short.

However, it is worth noting that the Swift is far more popular among car buyers. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also has a much larger market presence and superior after-sales services. Such factors are likely to tip the scales in favour of the new Swift.