Telenor Pakistan unveils 7th cohort of Naya Aghaaz

LAHORE: Telenor Pakistan has launched its seventh cohort of the Naya Aghaz programme to drive women’s reintroduction into the workforce, a statement said on Tuesday.

The programme, first launched in 2014, was designed to create an inventive way of acquiring talent that aims to get women back to work giving them an opportunity to re-invent themselves in their careers.

Telenor Pakistan Chief Human Resource Officer Oystein Bakken said: “We work outside the box, we work together and we strive to come up with new and practical opportunities that promote social development and the betterment of every individual, irrespective of gender.”

“It’s our responsibility as an influential organisation to set the bar high when it comes to inclusion, both within and outside the workplace. Inclusion of women specifically holds the potential to have far-reaching social impacts that empower them to make significant contributions to the socioeconomic development of their families and communities.”

“We hope to see more companies take inspiration from Telenor Pakistan in creating workplace cultures that empower women to get back to work and thrive in leadership roles,” he added.

The recent batch of the programme associates comprises 11 women from various geographical, educational and professional backgrounds who will be placed in varying roles.