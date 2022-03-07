Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:16 am
The Changan Oshan X7 is officially introduced as Pakistan’s first Euro-6 SUV.

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:16 am
Changan Oshan X7

With the official launch of the Changan Oshan X7 SUV in Pakistan, the midsize SUV segment in Pakistan has seen a new arrival. This is Pakistan’s first global unveiling of a Right Hand Drive (RHD) vehicle, which is a significant milestone for the country’s auto industry.

The Oshan X7’s launch was also streamed live on social media, as is customary in the post-COVID world, and was hosted by Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML).

The Oshan X7 is a midsize crossover SUV that competes with models such as the Kia Sorento, Toyota Fortuner, and Haval H6. It is a product of the most recent generation, and it will most likely have an advantage over its competitors in terms of features and value for money.

Let’s take a deep breath and see if that’s the case:

Exterior

Changan Oshan X7

Changan’s new models are among the most visually appealing vehicles on the market today, and the Oshan X7 SUV is no exception.

A large, gaping, mesh-patterned front grille, a pair of sleek LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a sporty front bumper, and a simple, yet smooth hood design distinguish the front.

The side profile is similar to that of most crossover SUVs, with a few character lines running the length, a high shoulder line, and a set of 19′′ alloy wheels for a sophisticated appearance.

Changan Oshan X7

The back end is also similar to that of most crossovers. A large, Audi-style lightbar spans the rear of the SUV, flanked by a silver strip and a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts. Overall, the styling of the Oshan X7 is imposing while remaining relatively subtle.

Interior

Changan Oshan X7

The interior of the Oshan X7 is extremely clean and minimalistic. The cabin is filled with smooth lines and creases that adorn up-market materials such as leather, piano black panels, and soft-touch materials, giving it a modern and dignified appearance.

The Oshan X7 is a D-segment crossover SUV with a spacious cabin that can comfortably seat up to seven passengers (in comfort variant only). Overall, the interior of the Oshan X7 is modern, stylish, and functional.

Weight and Dimensions

Although the Oshan X7 is still a D-segment SUV, it is slightly smaller than its competitors. Here is what is known about its proportions:

Measurements Changan Oshan X7
Wheel Base 2,786 mm
 Overall Width 1,870 mm
Overall Length 4,730 mm
Overall Height 1720 mm

Performance

The new Changan Oshan X7 will be available in two models. Both models are powered by Changan’s latest 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The power is only sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts in the front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels, as well as an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) system for good stopping power.

The Oshan X7’s fuel consumption is currently unknown, but the company claims that it is surprisingly good.

Features

The Oshan X7 is fully loaded with features such as:

Feature Oshan X7 FutureSense Oshan X7 Comfort
Exterior Design
Sunroof Panoramic
Side Mirrors Heated and Foldable
Tailgate Power Operated Manual
Interior Design
Color Scheme Ivory White Faux Leather
Instrument Panel Digital
Access System Keyless Entry and Push Start
Accessory Connectors 12 Volt Universal+2 USB Ports Front+1 USB Port Rear
Seating Capacity 5 7
Air Conditioning Automatic Climate Control
Rear AC Vents Yes
Infotainment 10.25″ Capacitive Touch Screen
Connectivity USB, Aux, Bluetooth, and WiFi
Speakers 6
Safety
Airbags 4
Car Diagnostic System Yes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Yes
Parking Sensors Front and Rear Rear Only
Hill Start Assist Yes
Hill Descent Control Yes
Traction and Stability Control Yes
FutureSense Package
Cruise Control Adaptive Normal
Forward Collision Warning Yes No
Autonomous Braking Yes No
Camera System 360º Pano-cam Rear Camera
Data Recorder Yes No
Smart Proximity Entry System Yes
Walk Away Door Locks Yes

 

Price and Availability

MCML has priced the Oshan X7 surprisingly low compared to its competitors. The prices of both Oshan X7 variants are as follows:

  • Oshan X7 Comfort — Rs. 5,750,000
  • Oshan X7 FutureSense — Rs. 5,950,000

Changan Oshan X7 bookings and test drives start from 7th March and deliveries are slated to begin in April.

Oshan X7’s price will likely allow it a massive edge over its competitors. Although it is a big and practical vehicle, it is priced almost similar to a Kia Sportage. All of the attributes mentioned above make it a tremendous threat, not only to the midsize SUVs but to high-end compact SUVs as well.

