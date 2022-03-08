Adsence Ad 160X600
Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, (8th Mar 2022)
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs128.500 and the selling rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs130.000 in the interbank market on 8th Mar 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|OMANI RIYAL
|392.850
|394.880
|QATARI RIYAL
|39.900
|40.500
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.050
|47.700
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|128.500
|130.000
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.750
|19.000
|SWISS FRANC
|160.350
|161.250
|THAI BHAT
|4.800
|4.900
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.300
|49.000
|UK Pound Sterling
|238.000
|240.000
