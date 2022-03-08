Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 05:47 pm
Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, (8th Mar 2022)

AUD TO PKR
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs128.500 and the selling rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs130.000 in the interbank market on 8th Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AUD to PKR exchange rates on 8th Mar 2022.

OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.900 40.500
SAUDI RIYAL 47.050 47.700
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.750 19.000
SWISS FRANC 160.350 161.250
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.300 49.000
UK Pound Sterling 238.000 240.000

