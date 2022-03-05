Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 02:42 am
Toyota Announces Another Surprising Price Increase for Imported Vehicles

Toyota Car Prices

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), like Kia Motors, has raised the prices of its CBU vehicles. It issued a statement explaining that the price increase was necessary due to the recent increase in Regulatory Duty (RD) on imported CBU automobiles.

This has led the prices of its vehicles to increase up to Rs. 2.28 million (for the Prius).

This is Toyota IMC’s second price increase; in January, it raised the prices of all CBUs for the same reason — increased RD and Federal Excise Duty (FED).

Prius, Corolla Cross, and Rush are among the models affected by the latest price increase, and each vehicle has received a massive price increase of more than Rs. 1.1 million.

Corolla Cross

Toyota has reduced the prices of all Corolla Cross models, including the 1.8L, which was previously priced at Rs. 9,249,000. It will now be sold for Rs. 11,179,000, a Rs. 1,930,000 increase.

The Smart 1.8L variant’s price has risen by Rs. 2,090,000 and will now cost Rs. 11,959,000, up from Rs. 9,869,000 previously.

The fully loaded 1.8L Corolla Cross Premium now costs Rs. 12,249,000 (up from Rs. 10,109,000) after a Rs. 2,140,000 price increase.

Rush

Rush is available in two flavours. The price of the first variant, the GMT 1.5L, has been increased by Rs. 1,110,000 to Rs. 7,329,000. It had previously been priced at Rs. 6,219,000.

The other 1.5L variant will be sold for Rs. 7,619,000, a Rs. 1,160,000 increase from its previous price of Rs. 6,459,000.

Prius

Toyota offers just one variant of Prius that cost Rs. 11,109,000 originally. After getting a major hike of Rs. 2,280,000, it will now be sold for Rs. 13,389,000.

Toyota mentioned that the new prices will be applicable on all new orders from 4 March onward. Meanwhile, the current prices will be applicable on all the full payments/GTG orders available in the system by 4 March.

 

