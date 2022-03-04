Toyota CBU prices have increased by Rs. 23 lacs

Toyota CBU prices have risen in line with Kia Motors. According to a notification, the company is compelled to pass on the price increase to consumers due to the recent increase in Regulatory Duty (RD) on imported CBU vehicles. And the prices have risen to a whopping Rs. 2,280,000.

It is worth noting, however, that Toyota raised the prices of these CBUs in January 2022, citing the same reason, an increase in RD and FED. So, raising prices for the same reason again seems strange.

The prices of the Corolla Cross, Toyota Prius, and Toyota Rush have been revised. And these are factory-direct prices.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Here are the updated prices of three variants of this car:

The first variant, 1.8L, will now cost Rs. 11,179,000 compared to Rs. 9,249,000. It means the price has been hiked by Rs. 1,930,000.

After seeing an increase of Rs. 2,090,000, the second variant Smart 1.8L (Mid) will now cost Rs. 11,959,000 against previous rate of Rs. 9,869,000.

Last but not least, the new price of Corolla Cross Premium 1.8L (High) is Rs. 12,249,000 against Rs. 10,109,000, meaning it saw a jump of Rs. 2,140,000.

Toyota Prius

There is only one variant of Prius and:

The new price of this car is Rs. 13,389,000 against the last Rs. 11,109,000, meaning its price has been increased by Rs. 2,280,000.

Toyota Rush

The car comes in two variants and here are the revised prices of this car.

Toyota Rush GMT 1.5L will now cost Rs. 7,329,000 compared to Rs. 6,219,000. So, the company hiked the price by Rs. 1,110,000.

Rush GAT 1.5L saw an increase of Rs. 1,160,000, and its revised rate is Rs. 7,619,000 against the last price of Rs. 6,459,000.

Terms and Conditions

According to Toyota, the new prices will be applicable on all new orders from March 4th, 2022. Meanwhile, the current prices will be applicable on all the full payments/GTG orders available in the system by March 4th, 2022.