Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:41 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Toyota CBU prices have increased by Rs. 23 lacs

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:41 am
Toyota CBU

Toyota CBU prices have risen in line with Kia Motors. According to a notification, the company is compelled to pass on the price increase to consumers due to the recent increase in Regulatory Duty (RD) on imported CBU vehicles. And the prices have risen to a whopping Rs. 2,280,000.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Toyota CBU prices have risen in line with Kia Motors. According to a notification, the company is compelled to pass on the price increase to consumers due to the recent increase in Regulatory Duty (RD) on imported CBU vehicles. And the prices have risen to a whopping Rs. 2,280,000.

It is worth noting, however, that Toyota raised the prices of these CBUs in January 2022, citing the same reason, an increase in RD and FED. So, raising prices for the same reason again seems strange.

The prices of the Corolla Cross, Toyota Prius, and Toyota Rush have been revised. And these are factory-direct prices.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Here are the updated prices of three variants of this car: 

  • The first variant, 1.8L, will now cost Rs. 11,179,000 compared to Rs. 9,249,000. It means the price has been hiked by Rs. 1,930,000. 
  • After seeing an increase of Rs. 2,090,000, the second variant Smart 1.8L (Mid) will now cost Rs. 11,959,000 against previous rate of Rs. 9,869,000. 
  • Last but not least, the new price of Corolla Cross Premium 1.8L (High) is Rs. 12,249,000 against Rs. 10,109,000, meaning it saw a jump of Rs. 2,140,000. 

Toyota Prius 

There is only one variant of Prius and: 

  • The new price of this car is Rs. 13,389,000 against the last Rs. 11,109,000, meaning its price has been increased by Rs. 2,280,000. 

Toyota Rush 

The car comes in two variants and here are the revised prices of this car. 

  • Toyota Rush GMT 1.5L will now cost Rs. 7,329,000 compared to Rs. 6,219,000. So, the company hiked the price by Rs. 1,110,000. 
  • Rush GAT 1.5L saw an increase of Rs. 1,160,000, and its revised rate is Rs. 7,619,000 against the last price of Rs. 6,459,000. 

Terms and Conditions

According to Toyota, the new prices will be applicable on all new orders from March 4th, 2022. Meanwhile, the current prices will be applicable on all the full payments/GTG orders available in the system by March 4th, 2022. 

Read More

1 hour ago
A Comparison of Honda Civic RS Vs. Toyota Grande CVT-I

Honda Civic 2022 has officially entered Pakistan's sedan segment as a new...
1 hour ago
What Can We Expect From the Honda Civic 2022?

The new Honda Civic 2022 goes on sale today, and excitement is...
1 hour ago
Honda Civic 2022 – Here Are Specs & Features

The Honda Civic 2022 is finally here, after a long wait. The...
1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Here Are Some Exclusive Honda Civic 2022 Pictures

As you are all aware, the Honda Civic 2022 has been launched,...
1 hour ago
Civic M-CVT Vs Civic RS LL-CVT Vs Civic Oriel M-CVT

Honda has finally unveiled the latest Civic and revealed its specifications and...
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
30 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 5th March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (5th, March 2022) today...
SAR TO PKR
30 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
59 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 5,...
Honda Civic RS
1 hour ago
A Comparison of Honda Civic RS Vs. Toyota Grande CVT-I

Honda Civic 2022 has officially entered Pakistan's sedan segment as a new...
Adsence Ad 300X600