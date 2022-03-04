Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 10:52 am
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.54 and the selling rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.56 in the interbank market on 4th Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 139.76 140.01
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.49 48.59
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.54 12.56
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 584.48 590.93
EURO EUR 195.83 197.46
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 236.79 238.82
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 130.55 131.67
OMANI RIYAL OMR 460.98 464.95

