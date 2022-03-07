Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 04:32 pm
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 04:32 pm
TRY to PKR
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.38 and the selling rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.40 in the interbank market on 7th Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated TRY to PKR exchange rates on 7th Mar 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 139.93 140.14
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.63 48.96
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.38 12.40
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 585.01 586.82
EURO EUR 192.83 193.08
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 233.96 234.35
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 131.93 132.14
OMANI RIYAL OMR 462.34 464.06

