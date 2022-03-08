Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:45 pm
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 8th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.31 and the selling rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.41 in the interbank market on 8th Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
US Dollar DD 177.600 179.650
US Dollar TT 177.600 179.650
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.500 141.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.650 23.950
EURO 198.000 199.500
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.600 16.850
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.750 37.100
NewZealand $ 96.850 97.550
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.900 40.500
SAUDI RIYAL 47.050 47.700
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.750 19.000
SWISS FRANC 160.350 161.250
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.300 49.000
UK Pound Sterling 238.000 240.000
US Dollar 177.700 179.500

