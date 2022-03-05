Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 04:15 am
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 6th March 2022

06th Mar, 2022. 04:15 am
AED to PKR
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.100 in the interbank market on March 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.000 129.500
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.500 141.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.650 23.950
EURO 198.000 199.500
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.600 16.850
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.750 37.100
NewZealand $ 96.850 97.550
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.900 40.500
SAUDI RIYAL 46.900 47.500
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.750 19.000
SWISS FRANC 160.350 161.250
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.400 49.100
UK Pound Sterling 237.500 240.000
US Dollar 177.600 179.100

