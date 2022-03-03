Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:34 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Unisame urges SMEs to use banking channel for transactions

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:34 pm
Unisame

Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has advised the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector to use the banking channel for all inwards and outwards overseas remittances, a statement said.

The Unisame urges the SMEs not to indulge in transactions outside the banking channels despite getting better rates from money exchangers.

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said that some SMEs are now facing inquiries from the authorities for receiving and remitting amounts to overseas customers and agents for remitting amounts of various kinds and commissions.

The SMEs are facing inquiries in some cases on differences for short shipments caused due to shut out cargoes which cannot be classified as illegal although not proper mode of transfer and not within the framework of rules and regulations, he added.

He said that the SMEs having meagre means and insufficient staff resort to shortcuts to save time and energy, adding that for such transactions, permission applications have to be submitted which take time and cause frustrations.

The Unisame Council has urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to authorise the commercial banks to facilitate the SME sector so that the entrepreneurs do not have to rely on money exchange companies who induce them to transact business through them and indulge in hawalas.

The Unisame Council advised the sector that banking channels are safe and secured and they must use banking channels and rely on proper systems in order to remain safe, secured and free from the charges of money laundering.

Read More

1 hour ago
Businessmen oppose sales tax on seed industry

LAHORE: The unjustified move of levying sales tax on the seed industry...
2 hours ago
IMF urges Sri Lanka to raise taxes, devalue currency

COLOMBO: The International Monetary Fund warned crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Thursday that...
2 hours ago
Turkey’s inflation woes pit tenants against landlords

ISTANBUL: Kicked out in the middle of a harsh Turkish winter, 30-year-old...
4 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
4 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
4 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs461.64 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russia
2 mins ago
Russia seizes key southern Ukraine city

KYIV - Russian troops have seized Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city...
Helikopter
7 mins ago
Romanian helicopter, fighter jet crashes kill eight

BUCHAREST - Romania's military was mourning Thursday separate helicopter and fighter jet...
Uzbek president Pakistan
9 mins ago
Uzbek president to discuss connectivity projects with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on a...
Over 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss due to loud music: WHO
11 mins ago
Over 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss due to loud music: WHO

UNITED NATIONS: The World Health Organisation (WHO), a Geneva-based UN agency, says...
Adsence Ad 300X600