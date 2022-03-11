Adsence Ads 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:20 pm
United Panel wins Vasavad Memon Anjuman election

vasavad memon anjuman
KARACHI: The United Panel has won the Vasavad Memon Anjuman election with a clean sweep, as Nadeem Salat has been elected as President of the body, a statement said on Friday.

The other elected officials include Jabbar Ghaziani as Senior Vice President, Zubair Siddha as Vice President, Fasial Jankabir as General Secretary, Farhan Ashrafi and Hanif Pebble as joint secretaries and Farhan Lakhani as Finance Secretary.

Prominent businessman Farhan Ashrafi Jankabir made history by getting a maximum 514 votes for the post of Joint Secretary. Ashrafi is an industrialist as well as former Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) Vice Chairman, PYMA Managing Committee Member, Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Managing Committee Member and also Joint Secretary of Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust.

The newly elected office-bearers vowed to discharge their responsibilities to the expectations of members and the community.

The newly elected officials and managing committee members said that no stone will be left unturned to achieve various objectives in this regard. They showed gratitude to all the team members and election commission, in holding free and fair elections in a peaceful environment.

Ashrafi termed his success as the result of the prayers of the parents, and vowed that he would do his best to fulfil the expectations of the senior leaders and voters of the United Panel and also to fulfil the promises made earlier.

Ashrafi also expressed gratitude for the support of All Pakistan Memon Federation President Hanif Motlani, General Secretary M Faisal Khanani, Aijaz Bakhla, Ubaid Chamdia and their team.

He also thanked Jetpur Memon President Asif Majeed and his team, Gondal Memon Association President Shabbir Teli, SVP Hussain Moosani and their team, Dhoraji Memon President Bholi Chamdia, SVP Nisar Palla, Bhao Nagar General Secretary, Abdul Qadir Bholu, SVP Jam Nagar Farooq Kaas and his team, Maqsood Memon Motiwala, Ayaz Bandukda, Farhan Zakaria and others.

