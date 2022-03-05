Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 06:25 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 5th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 06:25 am
USD to PKR
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.21 at 8:30 am PST on March 5, 2022.

The US Dollar decreases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs177.62 on March 3rd, 2022.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 5th March 2022).

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
5 March 2022 Rs. 177.21 0.19%
4 March 2022 Rs. 177.50

Read More

3 hours ago
A Comparison of Honda Civic RS Vs. Toyota Grande CVT-I

Honda Civic 2022 has officially entered Pakistan's sedan segment as a new...
3 hours ago
What Can We Expect From the Honda Civic 2022?

The new Honda Civic 2022 goes on sale today, and excitement is...
3 hours ago
Toyota CBU prices have increased by Rs. 23 lacs

Toyota CBU prices have risen in line with Kia Motors. According to...
3 hours ago
Honda Civic 2022 – Here Are Specs & Features

The Honda Civic 2022 is finally here, after a long wait. The...
3 hours ago
PHOTOS: Here Are Some Exclusive Honda Civic 2022 Pictures

As you are all aware, the Honda Civic 2022 has been launched,...
3 hours ago
Civic M-CVT Vs Civic RS LL-CVT Vs Civic Oriel M-CVT

Honda has finally unveiled the latest Civic and revealed its specifications and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 5th March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (5th, March 2022) today...
SAR TO PKR
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 5,...
Honda Civic RS
3 hours ago
A Comparison of Honda Civic RS Vs. Toyota Grande CVT-I

Honda Civic 2022 has officially entered Pakistan's sedan segment as a new...
Adsence Ad 300X600