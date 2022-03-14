US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 14th March 2022

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs178.65 at 8:30 am PST on March 14, 2022.

The US Dollar against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs178.51 on March 11, 2022.