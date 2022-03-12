USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th March 2022

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs178.750 and the selling rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs179.800 in the interbank market on 13 Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan