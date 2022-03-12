Adsence Ad 160X600
USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th March 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs178.750 and the selling rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs179.800 in the interbank market on 13 Mar 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|128.500
|130.000
|Bahrain Dinar
|386.500
|388.500
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|138.000
|139.500
|CHINESE YUAN
|23.550
|23.950
|DANISH KRONE
|23.650
|23.950
|EURO
|195.000
|197.000
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|16.600
|16.850
|INDIAN RUPEE
|2.030
|2.100
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.410
|1.440
|KUWAITI DINAR
|481.850
|484.350
|MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
|36.750
|37.100
|NewZealand $
|96.850
|97.550
|NORWEGIANS KRONE
|17.500
|17.750
|OMANI RIYAL
|392.850
|394.880
|QATARI RIYAL
|39.900
|40.500
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.150
|47.850
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|128.000
|129.500
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.750
|19.000
|SWISS FRANC
|160.350
|161.250
|THAI BHAT
|4.800
|4.900
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.500
|49.200
|UK Pound Sterling
|234.000
|236.500
|US Dollar
|178.750
|179.800
