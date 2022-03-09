Adsence Ad 160X600
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 10th March 2022
Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.45 at 8:30 am PST on March 10, 2022.
The US Dollar against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs178.63 on March 9, 2022.
US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.
