Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 05:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 3rd, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 05:00 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.12 at 8:30 am PST on March 3, 2022.

The US Dollar against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs177.62on March 3rd, 2022.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 3rd March 2022).

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
3 March 2022 Rs. 177.12
2 March 2022 Rs. 177.62

Read More

2 hours ago
Breaking News: KIA Car Prices Have Increased By Rs. 475,000

Kia car prices have been raised in an unexpected update. According to...
2 hours ago
Honda Civic 2022 Launch Date CONFIRMED

Honda Civic 2022 fans, rejoice: the company, Honda Atlas, has announced the...
3 hours ago
In 2021, Pakistani freelancers earned $360 million in foreign exchange

Due to government policies, the export income of freelancers, primarily in the...
3 hours ago
VIDEO: Master Changan Reveals the Launch Date of the Oshan X7 SUV

Master Changan Motor has officially announced that the Oshan X7 SUV will...
9 hours ago
UVAS faculty won 12 research grants

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) faculty members have...
10 hours ago
First oil tanker under Saudi facility to arrive this month

ISLAMABAD: The first oil tanker under the Saudi facility is expected to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

AED to PKR
17 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
43 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 3rd,...
Huawei Nova 9 SE
1 hour ago
The Huawei Nova 9 SE has been leaked, and it is the company’s first phone with a 108MP camera

Can you believe Huawei has yet to release a phone with a...
Oppo Reno7 Z 5G
1 hour ago
Oppo Reno7 Z 5G is now official, featuring a Snapdragon 695 processor, an AMOLED display, and Dual Orbit Lights

Oppo launched the Reno7 series in November, with three smartphones: the Reno7...
Adsence Ad 300X600