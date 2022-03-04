Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:20 am
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 4, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:20 am
USD to PKR
KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.55 at 8:30 am PST on March 4, 2022.

The US Dollar against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs177.62on March 3rd, 2022.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 4th March 2022).

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
4 March 2022 Rs. 177.55
3 March 2022 Rs. 177.83

