Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:02 pm
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 8th March 2022

Dollar rates in Pakistan
KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs178.61 at 3:30 pm PST on March 8, 2022.

The US Dollar increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs177.21 on March 7, 2022.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 8th March 2022).

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
8 March 2022 Rs. 178.61
7 March 2022 Rs. 178.13

