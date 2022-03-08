Adsence Ad 160X600
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 8th March 2022
Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs178.61 at 3:30 pm PST on March 8, 2022.
The US Dollar increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs177.21 on March 7, 2022.
US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.
Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022
Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 8th March 2022).
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|8 March 2022
|Rs. 178.61
|7 March 2022
|Rs. 178.13
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today:https://t.co/a6sXp9dakX pic.twitter.com/zRBFqUsmdL
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) March 8, 2022
