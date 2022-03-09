Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:49 am
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

USD TO PKR

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs178.51 at 8:30 am PST on March 9, 2022.

The US Dollar against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs178.61 on March 8, 2022.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 9th March 2022).

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
9 March 2022 Rs. 178.51
8 March 2022 Rs. 178.61

