Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:45 am
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 6th March 2022

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.21 at 8:30 am PST on March 6, 2022.

The US Dollar decreases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs177.21 on March 5, 2022.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 6th March 2022).

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
6 March 2022 Rs. 176.21
5 March 2022 Rs. 177.21

