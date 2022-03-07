USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, Mar 07, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs 177.700 and the selling rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs 179.500 in the interbank market on Mar 07, 2022.

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs 177.700 and the selling rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs 179.500 in the interbank market on Mar 07, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.