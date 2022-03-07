Adsence Ad 160X600
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, Mar 07, 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs 177.700 and the selling rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs 179.500 in the interbank market on Mar 07, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|US Dollar DD
|177.600
|179.650
|US Dollar TT
|177.600
|179.650
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|128.500
|130.000
|Bahrain Dinar
|386.500
|388.500
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|139.500
|141.500
|CHINESE YUAN
|23.550
|23.950
|DANISH KRONE
|23.650
|23.950
|EURO
|198.000
|199.500
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|16.600
|16.850
|INDIAN RUPEE
|2.030
|2.100
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.410
|1.440
|KUWAITI DINAR
|481.850
|484.350
|MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
|36.750
|37.100
|NewZealand $
|96.850
|97.550
|NORWEGIANS KRONE
|17.500
|17.750
|OMANI RIYAL
|392.850
|394.880
|QATARI RIYAL
|39.900
|40.500
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.050
|47.700
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|128.500
|130.000
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.750
|19.000
|SWISS FRANC
|160.350
|161.250
|THAI BHAT
|4.800
|4.900
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.300
|49.000
|UK Pound Sterling
|238.000
|240.000
|US Dollar
|177.700
|179.500
