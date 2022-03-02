Adsence Ads 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 08:14 pm
UVAS faculty won 12 research grants

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) faculty members have won 12 competitive research projects worth Rs70 million from the Higher Education Commission (HEC)-National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU), a statement said on Wednesday.

The faculty members who won the grants are Dr Adeel Masood Butt (Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences), Dr Hafiz Awais Nawaz (IPS), Dr Shaista Qamar (IPS), Dr Hamid Saeed Shah (IPS), Dr Imran Zahoor (Animal Breeding and Genetics), Dr Atia Basheer (Animal Breeding and Genetics), Dr Mateen Abbas (Quality Operations Lab), Dr Hafiz Hussain Azhar (Social Sciences), Dr Sidra Safdar (Wildlife and Ecology), Dr Arfan Ahmad (University Diagnostic Lab), Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed (Pathobiology CVAS Jhang) and Dr Nabila Gulzar (Dairy Technology).

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the faculty members and appreciated their efforts and the role of Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation.

