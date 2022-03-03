Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 02:19 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

VIDEO: Master Changan Reveals the Launch Date of the Oshan X7 SUV

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 02:19 am
Master Changan

VIDEO: Master Changan Reveals the Launch Date of the Oshan X7 SUV

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Master Changan Motor has officially announced that the Oshan X7 SUV will be available for purchase on March 7th.

Given the Oshan X7’s local production, it will give consumers an advantage over other crossover SUVs that are currently sold as Completely Built-Up Units (CBUs).

With the introduction of this SUV, the company is finally ready for its grand entry into Pakistan’s growing market.

Daniyal Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors Limited, said in a Facebook video, “The last time I spoke to you was almost a year ago, and I am humbled to have your attention again.”

At the end of the video, the Oshan X7’s launch date was revealed.

It has a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 178 horsepower and 300 Newton-meters of torque, as well as a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

 

Read More

9 hours ago
Rupee falls 21 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 21 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday, as...
10 hours ago
Saudi oil giant Aramco shares hit record high

RIYADH: Saudi energy giant Aramco’s shares rose to a record high on...
10 hours ago
Energy prices push Eurozone inflation to record high

BRUSSELS: Eurozone inflation soared in February to a record high of 5.8...
10 hours ago
German unemployment rate falls back to pre-pandemic level

FRANKFURT: German unemployment dropped to pre-pandemic levels in February, two years after...
10 hours ago
World Bank announces over $1 billion in aid for Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Tuesday announced more than $1 billion in...
10 hours ago
Visa, Mastercard, Amex block Russian banks after sanctions

NEW YORK: US credit card giants Visa, Mastercard and American Express said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Dua Lipa
5 mins ago
Dua Lipa has been sued by a reggae band who claims her hit Levitating is a rip-off of their 2017 song

A band has reportedly filed a lawsui 'Well, when we made Levitating,...
Lisa Kudrow
10 mins ago
Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited on the red carpet for the...
Kanye West
14 mins ago
Kanye West posts the first photo of himself with Chaney Jones on Instagram, seemingly confirming his new romance

Kanye West appears to have confirmed his new romance with Chaney Jones...
Scarlett Johansson
19 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson explains why she was “so protective” of her pregnancies

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about how she dealt with her pregnancy...
Adsence Ad 300X600