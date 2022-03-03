VIDEO: Master Changan Reveals the Launch Date of the Oshan X7 SUV

Master Changan Motor has officially announced that the Oshan X7 SUV will be available for purchase on March 7th.

Given the Oshan X7’s local production, it will give consumers an advantage over other crossover SUVs that are currently sold as Completely Built-Up Units (CBUs).

With the introduction of this SUV, the company is finally ready for its grand entry into Pakistan’s growing market.

Daniyal Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors Limited, said in a Facebook video, “The last time I spoke to you was almost a year ago, and I am humbled to have your attention again.”

At the end of the video, the Oshan X7’s launch date was revealed.

It has a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 178 horsepower and 300 Newton-meters of torque, as well as a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.