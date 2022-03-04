What Can We Expect From the Honda Civic 2022?

The new Honda Civic 2022 goes on sale today, and excitement is high. Despite the fact that Honda Atlas has not revealed official specs and features, there are some rumours and expectations in the market. So, here are the expected specs and features of the three new Civic variants. Again, nothing is official; these options are based solely on our sources and what we believe these vehicles will have.

Let’s start with the expected options in the car’s first two variants, Base and Oriel. We know that all three have 1.5L turbocharged engines, but there may be differences in horsepower and torque.

Honda Civic 2022 – Base & Oriel

These are expected specs and features of these two variants.

The expected horsepower in M-CVT is 127hp with 180Nm of Torque.

Exterior

There could be 215/55 R16 Alloys standard in both variants.

BG LUXO Plus tyres are expected in these variants.

The company would offer body-colored door handles and side view mirrors in base.

Meanwhile, Oriel would have partial chrome on door handles.

There would be chrome trim molding along/ around the doors.

You will have projector headlights

However, Oriel would have fog lights and LED as additional features.

LED tail-lights would be standard in both.

Interior

Oriel could come with 9-inch android based head-unit. (Native Apple CarPlay & Android auto Wouldn’t be supported)

Navigation might be offered at an additional cost.

There would be 7-inch partial digital cluster (Analogue speed gauge)

The car will have 4 Speakers. but no BOSE System.

You could have 2 Driving modes Econ & Normal. Push Button selection next to gear lever would be used to change modes.

Honda would offer manual driver and passage seat adjustment.

Oriel variant will have Dual zone climate control + Rear vents

+ Rear vents Push button start & Smart entry for Oriel

Retractable side view mirrors.

Tilt & Telescopic steering.

Steering wheel controls for audio unit.

Possibly Beige interior color will be offered Oriel .

Leather might be available at an additional cost.

Oriel may have sunroof but not confirmed.

Electronic parking brake + Auto brake hold

Last but not least, regular cruise control.

Honda Civic 2022- RS Turbo

Now let us discuss, what we can expect from RS Turbo variant.

This LL-CVT variant will possible have 176hp and 220Nm of Torque

Exterior The tyre size would be 215/50/ R17 with Matte black wheels.

RS will come with LED Headlights, LED fog lights and LED Tail-lights.

There would be black door handles, black decklid spoiler and black colored shark-fin-antenna.

The company will offer black-colored side view mirrors.

There would be black trim molding along/around the door.

Visible dual chrome exhaust tips.