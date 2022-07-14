Advertisement
750 Prize bond draw list 2022 will be announced tomorrow!
LAHORE: The #91 draw for the prize bond, worth Rs750, will be announced on Friday, July 15, 2022.

State bank does the balloting for the 750 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond is given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 750Lahore15-07-20221,500,000 PKR500,000 PKR9,300 PKR
The result of 750 prize bond draw will be updated on BOL News.

