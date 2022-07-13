Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • 750 prize bond list 2022 will be announced on, 15th July 2022
750 prize bond list 2022 will be announced on, 15th July 2022

750 prize bond list 2022 will be announced on, 15th July 2022

Articles
Advertisement
750 prize bond list 2022 will be announced on, 15th July 2022
Advertisement

LAHORE: The 91th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs750, will be announced on Friday, July 15, 2022.

State bank do the balloting for the 750 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond is given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

Advertisement

750 prize bond list 2022

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 750Lahore15-07-20221,500,000 PKR500,000 PKR9,300 PKR
Advertisement

The result list will be updated on BOL News.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rupee plunges to historic low of Rs255.43 in interbank market
Rupee plunges to historic low of Rs255.43 in interbank market
Rupee falls against dollar in early trade
Rupee falls against dollar in early trade
Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 26 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 26 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia – Today’s Gold Price in SAR – 26 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia – Today’s Gold Price in SAR – 26 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in UAE– Today’s Gold Price in UAE– 26 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in UAE– Today’s Gold Price in UAE– 26 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan– 26 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan– 26 Jan 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story