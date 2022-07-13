750 prize bond list 2022 will be announced on, 15th July 2022

LAHORE: The 91th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs750, will be announced on Friday, July 15, 2022.

State bank do the balloting for the 750 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond is given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.