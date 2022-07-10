Abbott says it has reopened Michigan baby formula plant. (credits: Google)

Abbott had closed its infant formula production last month due to heavy rains.

A nationwide scarcity of infant formula resulted from the facility closure.

The company started making the specialised baby formula on July 1 after resuming operations.

A company representative said on Saturday that Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), which had closed its Sturgis, Michigan infant formula production last month due to heavy rains, has now reopened it.

Following allegations of bacterial infections in infants who had consumed goods made at the facility, the business, which has been at the centre of a baby formula shortage in the United States, closed the plant and recalled its infant formula products, including Similac, in February.

A nationwide scarcity of infant formula resulted from the facility closure.

Early last month, Abbott briefly reactivated this plant, but due to thunderstorms and torrential rain, they had to close it.

