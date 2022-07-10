Abbott says it has reopened Michigan baby formula plant

Abbott urges Biden to ‘stop the loss of lives
A company representative said on Saturday that Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), which had closed its Sturgis, Michigan infant formula production last month due to heavy rains, has now reopened it.
Abbott started making the specialised baby formula EleCare on July 1 after resuming operations.
Following allegations of bacterial infections in infants who had consumed goods made at the facility, the business, which has been at the centre of a baby formula shortage in the United States, closed the plant and recalled its infant formula products, including Similac, in February.
Abbott possessed 40% of the infant formula market prior to the recall. A nationwide scarcity of infant formula resulted from the facility closure.
Early last month, Abbott briefly reactivated this plant, but due to thunderstorms and torrential rain, they had to close it.
