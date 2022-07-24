AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 60.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 61.5. Updated on, 24 July 2022.
UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|AED TO PKR
|60.5
|61.5
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Following are history rates from AED TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates
|CURRENCY
|BUYING
|SELLING
|USD-DD TO PKR
|227.9
|230.2
|USD-TT TO PKR
|227.9
|230.2
|AUD TO PKR
|155.1
|156.4
|BHD TO PKR
|597.5
|602.0
|CAD TO PKR
|174.8
|176.1
|CNY TO PKR
|33.3
|33.6
|DKK TO PKR
|30.9
|31.2
|EUR TO PKR
|224.5
|227.5
|HKD TO PKR
|28.7
|29.0
|INR TO PKR
|2.8
|2.9
|JPY TO PKR
|1.8
|1.8
|KWD TO PKR
|729.3
|734.3
|MYR TO PKR
|50.5
|51.0
|NZD TO PKR
|140.3
|141.5
|NOK TO PKR
|22.6
|22.9
|OMR TO PKR
|584.2
|588.7
|QAR TO PKR
|61.8
|62.3
|SAR TO PKR
|59.0
|59.9
|SGD TO PKR
|161.7
|163.0
|SEK TO PKR
|22.0
|22.3
|CHF TO PKR
|231.5
|233.2
|THB TO PKR
|5.9
|6.0
|GBP TO PKR
|264.0
|267.5
|USD TO PKR
|228.0
|230.0
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
