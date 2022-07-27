Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 July 2022
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 July 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 July 2022

Articles
Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 July 2022

AED to PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates (Credit: File)

Advertisement

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 61.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 62.4. Updated on, 27 July 2022.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR61.562.4

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYINGSELLING
Advertisement

US Dollar DD

USD-DD TO PKR231.9237.2

US Dollar TT

USD-TT TO PKR231.9237.2

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

AUD TO PKR159.8161.1
Advertisement

Bahrain Dinar

BHD TO PKR610.4614.9

CANADIAN DOLLAR

CAD TO PKR179.0180.3

CHINESE YUAN

CNY TO PKR34.134.3
Advertisement

DANISH KRONE

DKK TO PKR31.531.9

EURO

EUR TO PKR226.5229.0

HONG KONG DOLLAR

HKD TO PKR29.329.6
Advertisement

INDIAN RUPEE

INR TO PKR2.93.0

JAPANESE YEN

JPY TO PKR1.91.9

KUWAITI DINAR

KWD TO PKR745.4750.4
Advertisement

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT

MYR TO PKR51.652.1

NewZealand $

NZD TO PKR143.9145.1

NORWEGIANS KRONE

NOK TO PKR23.323.6
Advertisement

OMANI RIYAL

OMR TO PKR595.9600.4

QATARI RIYAL

QAR TO PKR63.263.7

SAUDI RIYAL

SAR TO PKR59.860.5
Advertisement

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

SGD TO PKR165.8167.1

SWEDISH KRONA

SEK TO PKR22.522.8

SWISS FRANC

CHF TO PKR237.1238.9
Advertisement

THAI BHAT

THB TO PKR5.96.0

U.A.E Dirham

AED TO PKR61.562.4

UK Pound Sterling

GBP TO PKR267.0270.0
Advertisement

US Dollar

USD TO PKR232.0237.0

 

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Retailers offering 10% discounts on iPhone 14 Pro in China
Retailers offering 10% discounts on iPhone 14 Pro in China
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia - Today's Gold Price in SAR - 06 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia - Today's Gold Price in SAR - 06 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia - Today's Gold Price in SAR - 06 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia - Today's Gold Price in SAR - 06 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE - Today's Gold Price in UAE - 06 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE - Today's Gold Price in UAE - 06 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan - Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 06 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan - Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 06 Feb 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 06 Feb 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 06 Feb 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story