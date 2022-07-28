Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 28 July 2022

AED to PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates (Credit: File)

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 61.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 62.4. Updated on, 28 July 2022.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today62.564.50

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD236240
EuroEUR232236
British PoundGBP279284
UAE DirhamAED62.564.5
Saudi RiyalSAR60.770.3
Kuwaiti DinarKWD757.54762.54
Canadian DollarCAD180.54181.89
Australian DollarAUD161.5162.72
Omani RiyalOMR605.38609.88
Japanese YenJPY1.952
Malaysian RinggitMYR52.2452.69
Qatari RiyalQAR63.9564.45
Bahrain DinarBHD619.06623.56
Thai BhatTHB5.946.04
Chinese YuanCNY34.4134.66
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.6530
Danish KroneDKK31.6331.98
New Zealand DollarNZD145.12146.32
Singapore DollarSGD167.49168.79
Norwegians KroneNOK23.523.8
Swedish KronaSEK22.5422.84
Swiss FrancCHF241.63243.38
Indian RupeeINR2.923

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

