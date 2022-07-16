AED TO PKR currency exchange rate on, 16 July 2022

AED to PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates (Credit: File)

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 56.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 57.7. Updated on, 16 July 2022.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR56.757.7

AED to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from AED TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
15 Jul, 202256.50000057.500000
14 Jul, 202256.00000057.000000
12 Jul, 202255.70000056.500000
11 Jul, 202255.70000056.500000
10 Jul, 202255.70000056.500000
09 Jul, 202255.70000056.500000
08 Jul, 202255.70000056.500000
07 Jul, 202255.70000056.500000
06 Jul, 202255.30000056.000000
05 Jul, 202255.00000055.850000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

