AED TO PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 20 July 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 58.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 59.0 . Updated on, 20 July 2022.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan. AED TO PKR 58.0 59.0 AED to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History Following are history rates from AED TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates DATE BUYING SELLING 19 Jul, 2022 57.500000 58.500000 18 Jul, 2022 56.700000 57.700000 17 Jul, 2022 56.700000 57.700000 16 Jul, 2022 56.700000 57.700000 15 Jul, 2022 56.500000 57.500000 14 Jul, 2022 56.000000 57.000000 12 Jul, 2022 55.700000 56.500000 11 Jul, 2022 55.700000 56.500000 10 Jul, 2022 55.700000 56.500000 09 Jul, 2022 55.700000 56.500000 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.