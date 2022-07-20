Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • AED TO PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 20 July 2022
AED TO PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 20 July 2022

AED TO PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 20 July 2022

Articles
Advertisement
AED TO PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 20 July 2022

AED to PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates (Credit: File)

Advertisement

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 58.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 59.0 . Updated on, 20 July 2022.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Advertisement
AED TO PKR58.059.0

AED to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Advertisement

Following are history rates from AED TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
19 Jul, 202257.50000058.500000
18 Jul, 202256.70000057.700000
17 Jul, 202256.70000057.700000
16 Jul, 202256.70000057.700000
15 Jul, 202256.50000057.500000
14 Jul, 202256.00000057.000000
12 Jul, 202255.70000056.500000
11 Jul, 202255.70000056.500000
10 Jul, 202255.70000056.500000
09 Jul, 202255.70000056.500000

 

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE – 30 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE – 30 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan- Today's Gold Rate in Pakistan- 30 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan- Today's Gold Rate in Pakistan- 30 Jan 2023
Saudi Riyal to PKR - Today's SAR to PKR - 30 Jan 2023
Saudi Riyal to PKR - Today's SAR to PKR - 30 Jan 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 30 Jan 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 30 Jan 2023
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 30 Jan 2023
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 30 Jan 2023
Dirham TO PKR - Today's AED to PKR - 30 Jan 2023
Dirham TO PKR - Today's AED to PKR - 30 Jan 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story