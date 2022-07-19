Affordable Hybrid cars in Pakistan; starting at Rs 2 M.

Toyota Aqua is one of the most well-liked hybrid vehicles in Pakistan.

Toyota Prius models even have values considerably below Rs. 2 million despite being the country’s first hybrid vehicle.

Honda Vezel offers comfort, performance, usability, and an affordable price all in one vehicle.

In Pakistan, a sharp increase in fuel prices has caused mayhem and forced many to switch to less expensive forms of transportation. As a result, there is a growing market for hybrid vehicles.

While most consumers cannot afford new hybrid vehicles, there are several reasonably priced used vehicle options that offer an intriguing alternative. All hybrid vehicles that cost less than Rs. 4 million are listed in this article.

Suzuki Xbee

Toyota Aqua, starting price Rs. 2.2 million

The Toyota Aqua is one of the most well-liked hybrid vehicles in Pakistan and is a favorite among auto aficionados for its svelte look. Similar to the Nissan Note, the Aqua is economical yet potent. However, it outperforms its rivals in a variety of categories, including dependability, overall performance, and resale value, to mention a few.

Owners have reported that the Aqua gets about 18 km/l in the city and about 23 km/l on the highway. However, depending on the driving style, the fuel efficiency might radically fluctuate – either for the better or worse.

Older Aqua versions start at Rs. 2.2 million, according to numerous listings, while current models are priced well above Rs. 4 million.

Honda Fit, starting price Rs. 2.2 million

Toyota Aqua’s rival is the Honda Fit. It even surpasses the hybrid hatchback from Toyota in terms of utility and space. Though its reasonably priced and well-kept copies are difficult to locate due to its lack of appeal.

The vehicle has a respectable amount of power, is well-equipped, and delivers up to 16 city km/l and 21 highway km/l in fuel efficiency. It may be purchased in Pakistan for anywhere between Rs. 2.2 million and well over Rs. 4 million. However, some finer, high-mileage Honda Fit models may be had for about Rs. 3 million.

Toyota Prius, starting at Rs. 2.4 million

It is noteworthy that some Toyota Prius models even have values considerably below Rs. 2 million despite being the country’s first hybrid vehicle. These vehicles aren’t on the list since they might be troublesome to own and are generally not desirable.

While top-tier and more recent plugin hybrid versions can cost up to Rs. 8 million, reasonable kept specimens of the Prius can be found for around Rs. 2.5 million. Prius is a fantastic car, though, at the previous price range.

It is spacious, cozy, dependable, efficient, and has a high market value. Additionally, according to some owners, it gives fuel efficiency of up to 16 km/l in the city and up to 24 km/l on the highway. Prius meets the criteria for a complete package with these features.

Suzuki Wagon R FZ Hybrid, starting price Rs. 2.4 million

Due to their tiny engines and incredible fuel efficiency, K-cars are in high demand. A excellent example is the Suzuki Wagon R FZ Hybrid, which, while it may not have enough power for lengthy drives or hill stations, excels at navigating city traffic on a daily basis.

According to owner reports on numerous forums, the Wagon R Hybrid is not only small, comfortable, and well-equipped, but it also boasts an amazing fuel efficiency of 26 km/l in the city and roughly 30 km/l on the highway.

The vehicle is among the least expensive hybrid vehicles in Pakistan, with costs ranging from Rs. 2.4 million to Rs. 3 million.

Nissan Note, starting price Rs. 3 million

The popularity of the Nissan Note has increased recently. It is a small, roomy, well-equipped automobile that promises to get the best fuel efficiency while being convenient to own.

Its 1.2-liter hybrid petrol engine is powerful enough to occasionally transport a small family on long distance excursions while still being fuel-efficient enough to save money even when used for everyday city driving. Owner claims that the Note’s fuel economy averages approximately 16 km/l in cities and 21 km/l on highways.

Newly imported Nissan Note vehicles cost well over Rs. 4.5 million, while used models start at Rs. 3 million. The price range for an earlier model in good condition, however, is between Rs. 3.4 million and Rs. 3.8 million.

Honda Vezel, starting price Rs. 3 million

In recent years, Pakistanis have grown fond of crossover SUVs. Although hybrid-powered crossovers are the best option, most of them are sadly too pricey.

The only hybrid crossover in Pakistan that offers comfort, performance, usability, and an affordable price all in one vehicle is the Honda Vezel. The fuel efficiency of this well-equipped SUV is about 15 km/l in the city and about 20 km/l on the highway.

Vezel is priced between Rs. 3 million and Rs. 6 million, with newer models costing more. But you can get nicer, somewhat higher mileage models for about Rs. 3.8 million.

