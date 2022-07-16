Amazon suspends construction on six new office buildings in the U.S.

Amazon.com is pausing the construction of six new office buildings in Bellevue and Nashville.

The delay will not affect Amazon’s hiring plans, a company spokesperson said.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Amazon have pulled back on their office expansion plans in New York City.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is stopping the development of six new places of business in Bellevue and Nashville to reexamine the plans to suit half and half work, the tech goliath said on Friday.

The stopping and postponement of development won’t influence Amazon’s recruiting plans, an organization representative said, emphasizing the company’s proposition to make 25,000 positions in Bellevue and another 5,000 in Nashville.

“The pandemic has altogether altered the manner in which individuals work … Our workplaces are long haul ventures and we need to ensure that we plan them such that addresses our representatives’ issues from here on out,” said John Schoettler, VP of Global Real Estate and Facilities at Amazon.

Independently, News gave an account on Friday that Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META.O) and Amazon have pulled back on their office extension plans in New York City.

Meta has chosen not to take 300,000 extra square feet of room at 770 Broadway, a structure close to Astor Place where it is as of now found and Amazon has chopped down how much space is expected to rent from JPMorgan Chase and Co at Hudson Yards, the report said.

“There are in many cases various motivations behind why we wouldn’t continue with a specific arrangement, including office usage.

The beyond a couple of years have brought additional opportunities around the manners in which we interface and work,” a Meta representative told a known website without affirming or denying the report.

“We remain immovably dedicated to New York and anticipate opening the Farley before long,” the representative added.

