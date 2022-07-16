Advertisement
  • AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 16, 2022
AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 16, 2022

AUD to PKR buying exchange rate is 141.3 as per Pakistan Open Market and AUD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Australian Dollar to PKR is 142.5. Updated on, July 16, 2022.

Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

AUD TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live AUD to Pakistani Rupees charts.

AUD To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from AUD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
15 Jul, 2022142.370000143.620000
14 Jul, 2022140.490000141.740000
12 Jul, 2022139.860000141.100000
11 Jul, 2022139.860000141.100000
10 Jul, 2022139.860000141.100000
09 Jul, 2022139.860000141.100000
08 Jul, 2022139.810000141.060000
07 Jul, 2022139.810000141.060000
06 Jul, 2022140.420000141.670000
05 Jul, 2022139.480000140.730000
