AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 19, 2022

AUD to PKR buying exchange rate is 141.3 as per Pakistan Open Market and AUD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Australian Dollar to PKR is 142.9. Updated on, July 19, 2022.
Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR
Check the updated list given below:
|AUD TO PKR
|141.3
|142.9
AUD TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live AUD to Pakistani Rupees charts.
AUD To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History
Following are history rates from AUD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|18 Jul, 2022
|141.470000
|142.720000
|17 Jul, 2022
|141.290000
|142.540000
|16 Jul, 2022
|141.290000
|142.540000
|15 Jul, 2022
|142.370000
|143.620000
|14 Jul, 2022
|140.490000
|141.740000
|12 Jul, 2022
|139.860000
|141.100000
|11 Jul, 2022
|139.860000
|141.100000
|10 Jul, 2022
|139.860000
|141.100000
|09 Jul, 2022
|139.860000
|141.100000
|08 Jul, 2022
|139.810000
|141.060000
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.
