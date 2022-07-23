AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 23, 2022

AUD to PKR buying exchange rate is 155.1 as per Pakistan Open Market and AUD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Australian Dollar to PKR is 156.4. Updated on, July 23, 2022.

Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 155.1 156.4

AUD TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live AUD to Pakistani Rupees charts.

AUD To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from AUD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 22 Jul, 2022 154.110000 155.360000 21 Jul, 2022 146.900000 148.150000 20 Jul, 2022 145.900000 147.150000 19 Jul, 2022 141.650000 142.900000 18 Jul, 2022 141.290000 142.540000 17 Jul, 2022 141.290000 142.540000 16 Jul, 2022 141.290000 142.540000 15 Jul, 2022 142.370000 143.620000 14 Jul, 2022 140.490000 141.740000 12 Jul, 2022 139.860000 141.100000

