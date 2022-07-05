AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 5, 2022

AUD to PKR buying exchange rate is 139.5as per Pakistan Open Market and AUD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Australian Dollar to PKR is 140.7. Updated on, July 5, 2022.

Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 139.5 140.7

AUD TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live AUD to Pakistani Rupees charts.

AUD To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Advertisement

Following are history rates from AUD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 04 Jul, 2022 139.210000 140.460000 03 Jul, 2022 138.940000 140.190000 02 Jul, 2022 141.250000 142.500000 01 Jul, 2022 144.140000 145.390000 30 Jun, 2022 144.040000 145.290000 29 Jun, 2022 144.420000 145.670000 28 Jun, 2022 144.420000 145.670000 27 Jun, 2022 144.140000 145.390000 26 Jun, 2022 144.140000 145.390000 25 Jun, 2022 146.690000 147.940000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.