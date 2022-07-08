Advertisement
AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 8, 2022

AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 8, 2022

Articles
AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 8, 2022

AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates (Credit: File)

AUD to PKR buying exchange rate is 139.8 as per Pakistan Open Market and AUD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Australian Dollar to PKR is 141.1. Updated on, July 8, 2022.

Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR                139.8                                141.1

AUD TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live AUD to Pakistani Rupees charts.

AUD To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from AUD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
07 Jul, 2022139.810000141.060000
06 Jul, 2022140.420000141.670000
05 Jul, 2022139.480000140.730000
04 Jul, 2022138.940000140.190000
03 Jul, 2022138.940000140.190000
02 Jul, 2022141.250000142.500000
01 Jul, 2022144.140000145.390000
30 Jun, 2022144.040000145.290000
29 Jun, 2022144.420000145.670000
28 Jun, 2022144.420000145.670000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

