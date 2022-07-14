Big Olaf recalls ice cream after listeria outbreak

The listeria outbreak has been connected to at least one fatality and at least 22 hospitalizations.

One person’s illness led to foetal loss, while five people fell ill throughout their pregnancies.

Florida has 15 retail locations listed on the Big Olaf website.

Advertisement

According to the Florida Health Department, a multistate listeria epidemic that has already claimed at least one life has prompted Big Olaf Creamery to recall its goods.

The department released a news report about Big Olaf, a Sarasota-based company, agreeing to recall its goods on Friday. Big Olaf reportedly agreed on Friday to halt manufacturing and launch a recall, according to a department representative.

Also Read Viral: This Chinese brand ice cream is burn-proof Netizens say that some of the ice creams made by a Chinese...

The listeria outbreak, which has been connected to at least one fatality and at least 22 hospitalizations, is under investigation, according to a statement released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The organisation advised Americans to avoid drinking Big Olaf goods and toss them out if they already own any in a tweet on Friday.

The Big Olaf Creamery outlets that continued to sell the brand’s ice cream even after it was connected to the illness briefly closed while they attempted to return potentially contaminated goods, according to a separate article published on Monday by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

A representative for the Health Department told the newspaper, “They stopped production and they’re having stores return the merchandise to the production site.”

Advertisement

Florida has 15 retail locations listed on the Big Olaf website.

The CDC reports that one person’s illness led to foetal loss, while five people connected to the outbreak fell ill throughout their pregnancies. Illinois received a report of one non-pregnant person’s death. According to the CDC, listeria infections during pregnancy can cause miscarriage, stillbirths, premature births, or infections that put the newborn’s life in danger.

Big Olaf was unavailable for comment. Any links to its products were merely conjecture in an ongoing inquiry, the company said in a statement published on Facebook on July 3.

Also Read Ormskirk ice cream vendor ‘shaken’ by van brick assault In the Ormskirk area of Lancashire, an ice-cream vendor was "shaken" after...