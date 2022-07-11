Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bill Ackman will close SPAC and give investors $4 billion

Bill Ackman will close SPAC and give investors $4 billion

Articles
Advertisement
Bill Ackman will close SPAC and give investors $4 billion

Bill Ackman will close SPAC and give investors $4 billion

Advertisement
  • William Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine raised $4 billion.
  • Failed to find a suitable target company to take public.
  • U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission objected to the planning.
  • To take a stake in Universal Music Group, which was being spun off by Vivendi.
    • Advertisement

Bill Ackman, who had raised the greatest ever specific reason securing organization (SPAC), said on Monday he would be returning generally $4 billion to financial backers subsequent to neglecting to find an appropriate objective organization to take public.

The news flags a misfortune for the noticeable mutual funds chief who had at first made arrangements for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group at a time these vehicles were extremely popular on Wall Street.

Also Read

Subway is subject to legal action for their tuna., U.S. judge rules
Subway is subject to legal action for their tuna., U.S. judge rules

Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products....

Toward the beginning, Pershing Square Tontine brought $4 billion up in its first sale of stock and charmed unmistakable financial backers going from flexible investments Baupost Group, Canadian annuity store Ontario Teachers, and common asset goliath T. Rowe Price Group.

However, inconvenience before long showed up when Ackman attempted to take a 10% stake in Universal Music which was being veered off by French media combination Vivendi.

Advertisement

The U.S. Protections and Exchange Commission protested and Ackman put the interest into his multifaceted investments all things considered.

Also Read

Bostic: Recent inflation statistics were not as positive as expected
Bostic: Recent inflation statistics were not as positive as expected

Recent inflation data is "not as encouraging as I would have liked,"...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story