Edition: English
Boeing is “disappointed” by the union’s advice to reject the contract offer

  • The IAM has recommended rejecting the company’s contract offer.
  • The contract is set to expire on Monday, July 25.
  • Boeing said it remains “hopeful” that its employees will see the value in the offer.
Boeing on Saturday said it is “frustrated” that the association representing nearly 2,500 representatives at the U.S. planemaker’s offices in the St. Louis region has suggested dismissal of the board’s agreement offer.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the association addressing the laborers, said in a prior articulation that it suggested dismissing the organization’s “last, best, and last” contract offer.

The agreement is set to terminate on Monday, July 25. Following a seven-day holding-up period, the specialists could start picketing on Aug. 1 on the off chance that they vote to dismiss the agreement offer and picket, the association said.

Boeing said it stays “confident that our workers will see the worth in this proposition and vote yes” to acknowledge its deal, which the organization said gives “profoundly aggressive” wage increments and money and stock right away and furthermore incorporates one of the “most rewarding” 401(k) retirement plans in the country.

Tom Boelling, an IAM official, said Boeing had neglected to address individuals’ issues on various issues. “We will battle for an agreement the participation merits,” he said in the association proclamation.

