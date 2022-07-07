British Airways to cancel 10,300 more flights

10,300 more short-haul flights cancelled by British Airways.

10,300 more short-haul flights that were scheduled to run on British Airways’ schedule between August and the end of October will be cancelled.

With this most recent news, BA will have cut about 30,000 flights from its schedule between April and October of this year.

Staffing issues have plagued the sector as demand for air travel has increased after Covid limits were lifted.

According to BA, “the entire aviation sector continues to face substantial difficulties, and we’re fully committed to enhancing our capacity for resilience in order to provide customers with the assurance they deserve.”

The new cancellations, according to Which Travel editor Rory Boland, are a “damning indictment” of BA’s poor management of its summer travel schedule.

Even while thousands of customers had to deal with the chaos of cancellations in recent weeks, he claimed that BA had continued to advertise and sell flights that it was unable to fulfil.

These flight cancellations occur in advance of Friday’s deadline for an amnesty that would allow airlines a brief window to return any summer airport slots they are unsure they will be able to operate without incurring the customary penalty, as stated last month by the Department for Transport (DfT).

By strengthening timetables, it is hoped to lower the likelihood of disruption and last-minute cancellations throughout the summer.

Airlines are given permission to take off or land at a specific time on a specific day thanks to airport slots. If flights were cancelled normally, the airlines would run the danger of losing the slots and suffering a blow to their company.

In a statement, Ryanair stated that it opposed the amnesty and blamed other airlines for their predicament.

In a statement, the UK government claimed that it “does not endorse this latest slot waiver legislation, which has been given to the benefit of airlines which failed to sufficiently plan for the restoration of air travel post-Covid.”

According to the statement, “These slot waivers will result in fewer flights and decreased connectivity, which will eventually hurt competition and result in higher costs for financially strapped UK consumers.”

In addition, Ryanair noted that there had been no delays this summer as a result of manpower shortages.

To protect as many of its holiday flights as possible, BA said it may “further decrease our schedule and combine some of our quieter services” thanks to the increased flexibility provided by the amnesty.

Although the majority of the airline’s flights are unaffected and most passengers will travel as scheduled, the airline said, “We don’t underestimate the impact this will have and we’re doing everything we can to get their travel plans back on track.”

The announcement made on Wednesday doesn’t apply to long-distance trips.

Customers will be contacted by BA with the option of a full refund or rebooking with BA or another airline, according to BA.

However, the announcement of the cancellations resulted in a surge of phone calls to the business.

“We’re getting a lot of calls because of the current inconvenience. If we have to cancel your flight, we’ll let you know “Tweeted by the airline.

