  • BTC TO PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, July 19, 2022
In open exchange market, the rate of Bitcoin in Pakistani Rupees is Rs. 4,780,022.49 on July 19, 2022.

The rate of BTC increased when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which was Rs. 4509091.36 on July 18, 2022

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – BTC TO PKR

1 BTCPKR 4,780,022.49
BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

