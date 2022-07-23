BTC TO PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, July 23, 2022

In open exchange market, the rate of Bitcoin in Pakistani Rupees is Rs. 5,383,696.25 on July 23, 2022.

The rate of BTC increased when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which was Rs. 5152987.87 on July 22, 2022

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – BTC TO PKR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

