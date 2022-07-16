Business community is urged to export goods to Cambodia

Ambassador Zaheerudin Babar Thaheem said that Pakistan could export a number of products to Cambodia.

Including textiles, garments, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

He said that the Cambodian private sector was keen to promote business relations with Pakistan.

ICCI should consider sending a delegation to Cambodia.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Cambodia Zaheerudin Babar Thaheem Friday expressed that there were immense open doors for Pakistan to advance exchange with Cambodia, so the business local area ought to heighten endeavors to make the most of these open doors, while the consulate would expand them generally conceivable collaboration in such manner.

He said that Cambodia imported the majority of its merchandise from abroad to address its issues, so Pakistan could send out various items to Cambodia including materials, articles of clothing, drugs, and synthetics.

He communicated these perspectives while tending to the business local area during the event of his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Zaheeruddin said that the Cambodian confidential area was quick to advance business relations with Pakistan, so ICCI ought to think about sending a designation to Cambodia to investigate all undiscovered areas of shared participation between the two nations.

He said that the development area in Cambodia was blasting and Pakistan’s business local area could send out development materials to Cambodia.

He said that the travel industry area in Cambodia was likewise growing quickly and sightseers from the Middle East visit Cambodia because of which there was a ton of interest in halal meat, so Pakistan ought to advance the commodity of halal meat with Cambodia.

He guaranteed that the government officials would help out the business local area in advancing exchange and commodities with Cambodia.

Talking at the event, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the nearby collaboration of international safe havens with the confidential area was vital to advance Pakistan’s commodities.

He said that the Cambodian market was undiscovered for Pakistan, so the consulate ought to get data about the interest for Pakistani items on the lookout and offer it to the offices of trade so the business local area could make the most of these potential open doors.

He said that different results of Pakistan including marble and rock, designing merchandise, careful instruments, and IT items could track down a decent market in Cambodia.

He said that ICCI was wanting to send its exchange designations to a few nations and would consider shaping a designation to investigate business open doors for Pakistan in that market.

ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheik and Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan said that exchange and monetary relations between Pakistan and Cambodia could be better by advancing a direct network between the confidential areas of the two nations.

They said that consulates played a significant part in finding business and venture open doors for Pakistan in outside nations and trusted that the Embassy of Pakistan would attempt to assume a functioning part in such a manner

