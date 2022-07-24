CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2022

CAD TO PKR – Canadian Dollar Price in Pakistan –(File)

CAD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 174.8 as per Pakistan Open Market and CAD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Canadian Dollar is PKR is 176.1. Updated on, 24 July 2022.

Canadian Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

CAD to PKR (Canadian Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Following are history rates from CAD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

CURRENCYBUYINGSELLING

US Dollar DD

USD-DD TO PKR227.9230.2

US Dollar TT

USD-TT TO PKR227.9230.2

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

AUD TO PKR155.1156.4

Bahrain Dinar

BHD TO PKR597.5602.0

CANADIAN DOLLAR

CAD TO PKR174.8176.1

CHINESE YUAN

CNY TO PKR33.333.6

DANISH KRONE

DKK TO PKR30.931.2

EURO

EUR TO PKR224.5227.5

HONG KONG DOLLAR

HKD TO PKR28.729.0

INDIAN RUPEE

INR TO PKR2.82.9

JAPANESE YEN

JPY TO PKR1.81.8

KUWAITI DINAR

KWD TO PKR729.3734.3

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT

MYR TO PKR50.551.0

NewZealand $

NZD TO PKR140.3141.5

NORWEGIANS KRONE

NOK TO PKR22.622.9

OMANI RIYAL

OMR TO PKR584.2588.7

QATARI RIYAL

QAR TO PKR61.862.3

SAUDI RIYAL

SAR TO PKR59.059.9

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

SGD TO PKR161.7163.0

SWEDISH KRONA

SEK TO PKR22.022.3

SWISS FRANC

CHF TO PKR231.5233.2

THAI BHAT

THB TO PKR5.96.0

U.A.E Dirham

AED TO PKR60.561.5

UK Pound Sterling

GBP TO PKR264.0267.5

US Dollar

USD TO PKR228.0230.0
Last Updated on 24 July 2022
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

