CAD TO PKR – Canadian Dollar Price in Pakistan – 05 July 2022

Articles
CAD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 158.6 as per Pakistan Open Market and CAD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Canadian Dollar is PKR is 159.9. Updated on,05 July 2022.

Canadian Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

CAD to PKR (Canadian DollarRate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
5 Jul, 2022158.6159.9

 

CAD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

 

Following are history rates from CAD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
04 Jul, 2022158.505000159.855000
03 Jul, 2022158.440000159.790000
02 Jul, 2022158.950000160.300000
01 Jul, 2022161.220000162.570000
30 Jun, 2022161.220000162.570000
29 Jun, 2022161.580000162.930000
28 Jun, 2022161.580000162.930000
27 Jun, 2022160.630000161.980000
26 Jun, 2022160.630000161.980000
25 Jun, 2022163.590000164.940000

 

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

