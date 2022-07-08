CAD TO PKR – Canadian Dollar Price in Pakistan – 08 July 2022

CAD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 158.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and CAD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Canadian Dollar is PKR is 159.3. Updated on, 08 July 2022.

Canadian Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

CAD to PKR (Canadian DollarRate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD TO PKR 158.0 159.3

CAD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from CAD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATE BUYING SELLING
06 Jul, 2022 158.430000 159.780000
05 Jul, 2022 158.570000 159.920000
04 Jul, 2022 158.440000 159.790000
03 Jul, 2022 158.440000 159.790000
02 Jul, 2022 158.950000 160.300000
01 Jul, 2022 161.220000 162.570000
30 Jun, 2022 161.220000 162.570000
29 Jun, 2022 161.580000 162.930000
28 Jun, 2022 161.580000 162.930000
27 Jun, 2022 160.630000 161.980000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.